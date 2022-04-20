Ukraine war

Russian forces launch offensive on eastern front

Russian forces tried to push through Ukrainian defences along almost the entire front line in eastern Ukraine yesterday, launching what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the "Battle of the Donbas" - the long-awaited second phase of the war.

Driven back by Ukrainian forces last month from an assault on Kyiv in the north, Russia has poured troops into the east to regroup for a ground offensive in the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces that make up the Donbas. It has also been launching long-distance strikes at other targets, including the capital.

Meanwhile, in the besieged, ruined city of Mariupol, Russia gave the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works an ultimatum to surrender by noon or die.

April 20, 2022

