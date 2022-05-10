Ukraine war

Putin evokes WWII victory to inspire troops

Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War II to inspire his army fighting in Ukraine, but offered no new road map to victory and acknowledged the cost in Russian soldiers' lives.

Addressing troops on the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, Mr Putin condemned what he called external threats to weaken and divide Russia.

In his own Victory Day address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would triumph over Russian forces. "The road to it is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win."

