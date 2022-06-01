Ukraine war

EU leaders agree to ban on Russian oil exports by sea

The European Union's leaders have agreed to a ban on the import of Russian crude oil and petroleum products by sea. The ban covers more than two-thirds of the bloc's imports from Russia, with a temporary exemption for pipeline crude.

