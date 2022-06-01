The European Union's leaders have agreed to a ban on the import of Russian crude oil and petroleum products by sea. The ban covers more than two-thirds of the bloc's imports from Russia, with a temporary exemption for pipeline crude.
The European Union's leaders have agreed to a ban on the import of Russian crude oil and petroleum products by sea. The ban covers more than two-thirds of the bloc's imports from Russia, with a temporary exemption for pipeline crude.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2022, with the headline EU leaders agree to ban on Russian oil exports by sea. Subscribe