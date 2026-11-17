Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff speak to the press after meeting in Dublin, Ireland, on Nov 12.

KYIV - Ukrainian, US and European negotiators have held their first talks together on future negotiations with Russia, which is receiving more ballistic missiles from North Korea, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Nov 16.

Zelensky said US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff joined the online talks and that “for the first time”, Europe was represented by “those who will represent it in negotiations with the Russians”.

France, Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy and European Union negotiators have been chosen to represent the continent at future talks with Russia.

Zelensky said the five countries, the EU and a NATO representative had been involved in the latest talks with the US envoys.

“The conversation was not easy, but there is a result,” the Ukrainian leader added, without giving details.

Kushner confirmed the talks, which he said included national security advisers from the European nations, and insisted that “progress” was being made to end the war.

He said much of the focus of talks had been on ways to “facilitate direct engagement” between Ukraine and Russia.

“While much of the public discussion focuses on the differences between the parties, we continue to see positive and constructive ideas emerging through serious discussions away from the public spotlight,” Kushner said in a post on X.

“These exchanges are helping us explore potential solutions and narrow the remaining gaps. Important challenges remain, and a final agreement will require difficult decisions.

“But we are making progress, in close coordination with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe, toward an outcome that can end this war, strengthen European security, and create the foundations for lasting peace.”

Zelensky warned that Russia was receiving “dozens of missiles per month” from North Korea, calling on European allies to send more weapons so that Ukraine can respond “on equal terms” to the threat.

“Russia is unfortunately receiving more ballistic missiles from North Korea. We are talking about dozens of missiles per month.”

Zelensky said “Europe has missiles that can deliver truly effective strikes” and asked allies to help in “countering Russian global banditry”.

North Korea has become one of Russia’s closest allies since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Ukrainian leader also warned his countrymen of possible incoming Russian strikes.

“Tonight, overnight, and throughout tomorrow, please pay attention to missile danger alerts. There is information that the Russians have prepared for a strike,” he said.

“And they there, in Russia, must know that for every one of their evils there will be our just response,” he added. AFP