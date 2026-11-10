Ukraine urges US to speed up interceptor deliveries as Russia targets power grid

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PARIS, Nov 10 - Ukraine's foreign minister said he had urged U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday to accelerate interceptor deliveries as Russia ramps up attacks on energy infrastructure as winter approaches to break Ukrainian morale.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters after talks with Rubio on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, Andrii Sybiha said he had pressed Washington to maintain pressure on Moscow even as diplomatic efforts to end the war took place in Abu Dhabi.

He said Ukraine remained prepared to discuss a range of de-escalatory measures, including ceasefires covering the Black Sea and energy infrastructure.

Sybiha said proposals for a Black Sea ceasefire had been conveyed to Russia through intermediaries including Turkey, Egypt and India, but added he was "not so optimistic" about progress and was still awaiting a response from Moscow. REUTERS