Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

KYIV - Ukrainian officials shared photos on Saturday showing troops raising the nation's flag over the city housing the main railway hub that has supplied Russian forces in north-eastern Ukraine, as a collapse in Russia's frontline threatened to turn into a rout.

A Reuters journalist inside a vast area recaptured in recent days by the advancing Ukrainian forces saw Ukrainian police patrolling towns and boxes of ammunition lying in heaps at positions abandoned by fleeing Russian soldiers.

With Ukrainians now having reached the city of Kupiansk, where rail lines linking Russia to eastern Ukraine converge, the advance had penetrated all the way to Moscow’s main logistics route, potentially trapping thousands of Russian troops.

Ms Natalia Popova, adviser to the head of the Kharkiv regional council, shared photos on Facebook of troops in front of Kupiansk city hall with a message: "Kupiansk is Ukraine. Glory to the armed forces of Ukraine".

The soldiers are seen holding up a Ukrainian flag with a Russian flag at their feet and Ukrainian flags flying from city hall behind them.

The city, where rail lines into eastern Ukraine converge on the trunk line from Russia, would be the most important prize yet in a stunning Ukrainian breakthrough this week, after Russia's frontline crumbled near the city of Kharkiv.

In Hrakove, one of dozens of recaptured villages, Reuters journalists saw burnt out vehicles bearing the “Z” symbol of Russia’s invasion, and piles of rubbish and ammunition in positions the Russians had abandoned in evident haste.

“Hello everyone, we are from Russia,” was spray-painted on a wall. Three bodies lay in white body bags in a yard.

The regional chief of police, Mr Volodymyr Tymoshenko, said Ukrainian police had moved in the previous day, and had checked the identities of local residents who had lived under Russian occupation since the invasion’s second day.

“The first function is to provide help that they need. The next job is to document the crimes committed by Russian invaders on the territories which they temporarily occupied.”

The capture of at least part of Kupiansk, if confirmed, potentially leaves thousands of Russian soldiers trapped at the frontline and cut off from supplies. Reuters could not independently verify the situation in the city.

Ukraine has seized a huge swathe of territory in the east in recent days in the fastest advance since it defeated the Russian assault on the capital Kyiv in March.

In an overnight video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 30 settlements had been liberated in Kharkiv region.

"Our army, intelligence units and the security services are carrying out active engagements in several operational areas. They are doing so successfully," he said in a video address.

Moscow has acknowledged that its frontline has buckled in Kharkiv but has said it is rushing extra troops to reinforce the area.

The head of the Russian-installed administration in the province's occupied areas has described the advance as a Ukrainian victory and called for civilians to flee.

Ukraine has so far kept independent journalists away from the area, but officials have released a barrage of images of troops sweeping into previously Russian-held towns and being embraced by local residents who had been under Russian military occupation for six months.

The Ukrainian advance threatens to encircle thousands of Russian troops in Izium, the main Russian stronghold and logistics base in the northeast sector of the front.

Mr Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine's presidential office, in a video posted on YouTube, said the Russians in Izium were almost isolated.

Citing what he described as reports from the front line, Mr Arestovych said hundreds of Russians had died so far and several hundred more had been taken prisoner.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify reports describing the situation in Izium.