Ukraine to slash ties with Iran over 'evil' drones supply to Russia

KYIV - Ukraine said on Friday it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Teheran's decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelensky called "a collaboration with evil".

Zelensky said a total of eight Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down so far in the conflict.

Ukraine and the United States accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, a charge Teheran denies.

"Today, the Russian army used Iranian drones for its strikes... The world will know about every instance of collaboration with evil, and it will have corresponding consequences," Zelensky said in a late night video address.

Military authorities in southern Ukraine said in a statement they had shot down four Shahed-136 "kamikaze" unmanned aerial vehicles over the sea near the port of Odesa on Friday.

The air force said separately that for the first time it had brought down a Mohajer-6, a larger Iranian drone, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry earlier said the supply of drones had dealt a serious blow to bilateral relations.

"In response to such an unfriendly act, the Ukrainian side has decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation and also to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv," it said in a statement on its website.

The message was handed to the acting ambassador since the permanent envoy, Manouchehr Moradi, is not currently in Ukraine.