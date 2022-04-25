Ukraine to call for heavy arms when top US officials visit Kyiv War in Ukraine

KYIV • Ukraine was set to ask US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for more powerful weapons during an expected visit by the officials to Kyiv yesterday, as it seeks to build its defences against the Russian invasion.
The trip, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, would be the highest-level one by US officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the country two months ago.
Washington has not confirmed any visit by Mr Blinken and Mr Austin. The State Department and Pentagon declined to comment.
"We are inspired by the resilience of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine in the face of President Putin's brutal war of aggression," Mr Blinken said on Twitter. "We are continuing to support them and... we wish them and all others celebrating Easter hope and a swift return to peace."
After Ukrainian defence forced a Russian retreat from around Kyiv, Moscow's assault is now focused on the eastern Donbas region and the south of the country.
With a semblance of normal life returning to the capital Kyiv, several countries have reopened embassies in recent days and some residents who fled earlier had returned for Easter.
Mr Zelensky said in an Easter video message from Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral that Ukraine would not be defeated by "wickedness".
He had earlier said that talks with his US visitors would cover the "powerful, heavy weapons" Ukraine needed to retake territory, and the pace of deliveries.
Yesterday, Mr Zelensky's aide Igor Zhovkva told NBC News that Ukrainian officials plan to tell Mr Blinken and Mr Austin of the immediate need for more weapons, including anti-missile systems, anti-aircraft systems, armoured vehicles and tanks.
The US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies have shown growing readiness to supply heavier equipment and more advanced weapons systems.
Britain has promised to send military vehicles and said it was considering supplying British tanks to Poland to free up Warsaw's Russian-designed T-72s for Ukraine.
Britain yesterday said "it would be good to see more from France and Germany" to support the Ukraine war effort, warning that a Russian victory has "always been a possibility".
Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after talks by phone with Mr Zelensky that Ankara was ready to assist in negotiations with Russia.
Mr Zelensky said he discussed with Mr Erdogan the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the southern city of Mariupol and an exchange of troops.
Russian forces are attempting to storm the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol by land, backed up by aerial and artillery bombardment, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said yesterday.
"Russian troops are trying to finish off the defenders of Azovstal and more than 1,000 civilians who are hiding at the plant," Mr Arestovych said, adding that troops in the steel complex were attempting counterattacks.
Moscow has previously declared victory in the city and said it did not need to take the plant.
Capturing Mariupol, the site of the biggest battle of the conflict, would link up pro-Russian separatists who control parts of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk that make up the Donbas with the southern Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.
Ukraine estimates that tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in Mariupol and that 100,000 civilians are still in the city. The United Nations and Red Cross say the civilian toll is at least in the thousands.
Moscow, which describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation", denies targeting civilians and rejects what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities, saying that Kyiv staged them to undermine peace talks.
Yesterday, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two children were killed by shelling in his area.
Ukraine said its forces repulsed 12 attacks on Donetsk and Luhansk a day earlier, destroying four tanks, 15 armoured equipment units and five artillery systems. Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.
British military intelligence said Ukrainian resistance had been strong, especially in Donbas, despite some Russian gains.
"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganise forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," it said.
The number of Ukrainians who have fled the country is approaching 5.2 million, the UN said yesterday. Separately, more than 7.7 million people have been displaced within Ukraine.
Before the invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-occupied Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist-controlled regions in the east.
REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE