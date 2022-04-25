Ukraine to call for heavy arms when top US officials visit Kyiv War in Ukraine

KYIV • Ukraine was set to ask US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for more powerful weapons during an expected visit by the officials to Kyiv yesterday, as it seeks to build its defences against the Russian invasion.

The trip, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, would be the highest-level one by US officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the country two months ago.

Washington has not confirmed any visit by Mr Blinken and Mr Austin. The State Department and Pentagon declined to comment.

"We are inspired by the resilience of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine in the face of President Putin's brutal war of aggression," Mr Blinken said on Twitter. "We are continuing to support them and... we wish them and all others celebrating Easter hope and a swift return to peace."

After Ukrainian defence forced a Russian retreat from around Kyiv, Moscow's assault is now focused on the eastern Donbas region and the south of the country.

With a semblance of normal life returning to the capital Kyiv, several countries have reopened embassies in recent days and some residents who fled earlier had returned for Easter.

Mr Zelensky said in an Easter video message from Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral that Ukraine would not be defeated by "wickedness".

He had earlier said that talks with his US visitors would cover the "powerful, heavy weapons" Ukraine needed to retake territory, and the pace of deliveries.

Yesterday, Mr Zelensky's aide Igor Zhovkva told NBC News that Ukrainian officials plan to tell Mr Blinken and Mr Austin of the immediate need for more weapons, including anti-missile systems, anti-aircraft systems, armoured vehicles and tanks.

The US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies have shown growing readiness to supply heavier equipment and more advanced weapons systems.

Britain has promised to send military vehicles and said it was considering supplying British tanks to Poland to free up Warsaw's Russian-designed T-72s for Ukraine.