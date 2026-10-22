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Ukraine to be able to buy military supplies via NATO agency: Reports

Ukraine will potentially be able to obtain weapons at cheaper prices through the system.

NATO will allow Ukraine to buy weapons, ammunition and military equipment via its centralised procurement agency, potentially allowing Kyiv to obtain defence supplies faster and more cheaply, the Financial Times reported on Oct 22 .

“It provides Ukraine with the ability to have a more structured framework to leverage a broad range of capabilities that we offer: Procurement expertise, support services and access to established industrial base,” the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) director of support to operations, Jacqueline Borsboom, told the FT.

The deal comes amid worsening US-Ukraine relations since US President Donald Trump announced a diesel export deal with Russia in October to lower US fuel prices.

Ukraine has complained of disruption to some intelligence sharing and its use of the Starshield satellite system, though Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a meeting in Oslo on Oct 20 had agreed to resolve those issues. REUTERS