Ukraine thwarting Russian advance in Donetsk, says Kyiv War in Ukraine

KYIV • Ukraine has so far thwarted Russia's attempt to advance into the north of its Donetsk region, but the city of Slovyansk and other civilian areas there were being heavily shelled, Ukrainian officials said yesterday.

Russia has increased its focus on Donetsk, the southern part of which it and its proxies already control, after completing its seizure of the neighbouring Luhansk region on Sunday with the capture of Lysychansk.

Moscow says fully pushing the Ukrainian military out of both regions is central to what it calls its "special military operation" to ensure its own security, a now four-month-long offensive that the West calls an unprovoked war of aggression.

Donetsk and Luhansk make up Donbas, the eastern part of Ukraine that has witnessed the biggest battle in Europe for generations and which Russia wants to wrest control of for separatists it backs.

Ukrainian officials reported heavy fighting as Russian forces tried to push into Donetsk from Luhansk and towards Slovyansk.

"We are holding back the enemy on the (Luhansk/Donetsk) border," Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukrainian television.

He said Russian regular and reserve forces had been sent there in an apparent effort to cross the Siverskiy Donets river and that two small settlements just inside Luhansk's borders were the scene of fierce fighting.

Mr Gaidai and other Ukrainian officials have said Russian forces are pounding targets inside Donetsk with missile strikes.

Mr Vadym Lyakh, the mayor of Slovyansk, told a video briefing: "The situation is tense."

He said that, in all, 17 residents had been killed there since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Russia's Defence Ministry says it does not target civilians and yesterday said it was using high-precision weapons to take out military threats.

It said it had destroyed two advanced US-made Himars rocket systems and their ammo depots in the Donetsk region, an assertion dismissed as false by Ukraine.

More than 8.79 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since late February, the United Nations refugee agency said yesterday.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev told the United States yesterday that attempts by the West to punish a nuclear power such as Russia for the war in Ukraine risked endangering humanity.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

"The idea of punishing a country that has one of the largest nuclear potentials is absurd and potentially poses a threat to the existence of humanity," Mr Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on Telegram.

Russia and the US control about 90 per cent of the world's nuclear warheads, with about 4,000 each in their military stockpiles, according to the Federation of American Scientists.

Yesterday , the Kremlin also criticised Japan over what it called a "very unfriendly position" towards Russia, saying this hampered the development of economic relations, including in energy.

Japan has joined other members of the Group of Seven (G-7) rich democracies in imposing sweeping economic sanctions on Russia over its military actions in Ukraine.

Moscow has also been annoyed by G-7 plans to cap Russian oil prices and has taken aim at Japan over comments made by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the weekend in which he disclosed for the first time the size of any cap.

"We have reached an agreement that the international community will establish a system in which the price of Russian oil will be capped at about half the current price, and the international community will not buy or allow the purchase of oil above that level," Mr Kishida said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "Japan is taking a very unfriendly position towards Russia.

"In any case, such an unfriendly stance does not help to facilitate relations on trade and the economy, including the energy dialogue."

Russia's Parliament yesterday rushed through two Bills imposing strict controls on the economy, requiring businesses to supply goods to the armed forces and obliging employees at some companies to work overtime.

