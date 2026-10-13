Ukraine takes step forward in EU membership talks after Hungary drops objections

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FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands as they pose for a photo at joint meeting during the 81st United Nations General Assembly, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in New York City, US, in this handout picture released September 22, 2026. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 - Ukraine took a step forward in its European Union membership bid on Tuesday, opening talks with the bloc on internal market and competitiveness standards, Irish Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said, after Hungary dropped its objections.

The Hungarian government backed the move after Ukraine's parliament passed legislation on Monday expanding the rights of Hungarian speakers and other minorities to receive education in their native language.

The EU accession process normally involves years-long complex negotiations, further complicated in the case of Ukraine by the ongoing war.

As part of the process, candidate countries negotiate policy "chapters" which are grouped into six thematic clusters, including fundamental rights, the bloc's internal market and external relations.

The EU opened negotiations with Ukraine on the first set of policy issues — such as the judiciary and functioning of democratic institutions — in June. The two sides opened negotiations on the external relations cluster in July. REUTERS