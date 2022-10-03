Ukraine takes over logistics hub in setback for Kremlin

KYIV - Ukraine on Sunday claimed full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, Kyiv's most significant battlefield gain in weeks, providing a potential staging post for further attacks to the east while heaping pressure on the Kremlin.

The stinging setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin came after he proclaimed the annexation of four regions covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine on Friday, an area that includes Lyman. Kyiv and the West have condemned the proclamation as an illegitimate farce.

"As (at) 12.30pm, Lyman is fully cleared," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a short video clip on his Telegram channel. "Thank you to our troops... Glory to Ukraine!"

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it was pulling troops out of the area over "a threat of encirclement".

Russian forces captured Lyman from Ukraine in May and had used it as a logistics and transport hub for its operations in the north of the Donetsk region. Losing it is Russia's largest battlefield loss since Ukraine's lightning counter-offensive in the north-eastern Kharkiv region in September.

The battlefield setbacks have triggered a fresh wave of criticism within Russia of how its military operation is being handled. Britain's Defence Ministry said that was likely to intensify with further setbacks.

Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's southern Chechnya region, on Saturday called for a change of strategy "right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons".

Other top officials, including former president Dmitry Medvedev, have suggested Russia may need to resort to nuclear weapons, but Mr Kadyrov's call was the most urgent and explicit. Washington says it would respond decisively to any use of nuclear weapons.

The United States, whose military aid is widely seen as crucial to the counter-offensive successes, hailed the latest Ukrainian gain.

"We're very encouraged by what we're seeing right now," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday, telling a news conference that Lyman's capture would create new problems for Russia's military.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday the recapture of Lyman demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and are able to push back against Russian forces.

"We have seen that they have been able to take a new town, Lyman, and that demonstrates that the Ukrainians are making progress, are able to push back the Russian forces because of the courage, because of their bravery, their skills, but of course also because of the advanced weapons that the United States and other allies are providing," Mr Stoltenberg said in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press.

The best way to counter Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine is to continue supporting the government in Kyiv, Mr Stoltenberg said.

Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog called for the release of the director-general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying his detention posed a threat to safety and security.

A Russian patrol detained Mr Ihor Murashov on Friday, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Russia had confirmed the move.

"IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi expressed the hope that Mr Murashov will return to his family safely and promptly and will be able to resume his important functions at the plant," the agency tweeted late on Saturday.

