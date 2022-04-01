Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod, says regional governor

KYIV (REUTERS, AFP) - Two of Ukraine's military helicopters struck a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday (April 1), a Russian official has said, making the first accusation of a Ukrainian air strike on Russian soil since Moscow invaded its neighbour on Feb 24.

Video images of the purported attack posted online showed what looked like several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion. Reuters has not yet been able to verify the images.

“There was a fire at the petrol depot because of an air strike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, who entered Russian territory at a low altitude,” regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram messaging channel.

The resulting blaze injured two workers, Mr Gladkov added, while some areas were being evacuated in the city near the Ukrainian border.

Some 170 personnel were trying to put out the blaze, according to Russia’s emergencies ministry.

Russian oil firm Rosneft, which owns the fuel depot, said in a separate statement that no one was hurt in the fire, though it gave no information on the cause. The company also told Russian news agencies that it had evacuated staff from the premises.

Ukraine's defence ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

An ammunition depot near Belgorod caught fire on Wednesday, causing a series of blasts. At the time, Mr Gladkov said authorities were waiting for the Russian defence ministry to establish its cause.

Belgorod lies some 40km from Russia’s border with Ukraine and some 80km from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been pummelled by Russian forces since Moscow launched its war on Feb 24.