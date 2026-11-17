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MOSCOW/KYIV, Nov 17 - Ukraine struck the strategic bridge linking southern Russia and Crimea for a second straight day on Tuesday, part of what data suggested was the largest Ukrainian drone attack of the war, while Russia pounded Kyiv's bridges and other infrastructure.

Unverified video and pictures posted on social media appeared to show that the bridge's entire road arch span had collapsed into the Kerch Strait below, blocking navigation. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

There was no official confirmation of the extent of damage to the Crimean bridge, a flagship project closely associated with President Vladimir Putin after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. The Kremlin said the first attack this week caused only minor damage.

Putin, who is due tomorrow to start a series of meetings in China culminating in a showcase trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the week, has been informed about the attack on the bridge, the Kremlin said.

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's Russian-installed governor, said two people were killed in the latest strike and traffic across the bridge was suspended.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the attack on the bridge and said it was in response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges.

"We are ... reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began," he said on X.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces had struck two bridges spanning the Dnipro River and other infrastructure in the capital.

The 19-km (12-mile) road and rail bridge linking Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region was once a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. It is now used mainly by residents and visitors, as the military can rely on a land corridor through Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine.

The bridge has also served as an important gateway for Russia between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea for ships carrying grain, oil and liquefied petroleum gas, although Black Sea shipping has been severely disrupted as the drone war expanded into its waters.

The bridge has been attacked by Ukraine several times since Putin sent Russian forces into Ukraine in February 2022. A truck bomb in October 2022 killed four people and limited the bridge's capacity for several months.

The overnight attack on Crimea was part of what state news agencies called the largest overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russia since the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it shot down 1,441 drones over 22 regions, surpassing the previous record of 1,336 set on Monday.

Air defences repelled a major Ukrainian drone attack on the industrial cities of Ufa and Salavat in Russia's Bashkortostan region, home to several oil refineries, state media reported, citing local officials.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that around 800 Ukrainian drones had flown towards the surrounding Moscow region, 321 of which had been brought down en route to the capital.

The scale and frequency of Ukrainian drone attacks have increased as Russia has intensified its own drone and missile campaign in a grinding war of attrition, with both sides targeting energy infrastructure and other strategic assets.

Attacks have continued despite US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi last week, the first in nine months, and separate meetings between US envoys and Putin and Zelenskiy.

KYIV'S BRIDGES STRUCK

In Kyiv, Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud explosions in the capital overnight.

Klitschko said Russia struck the capital's North and South bridges, a claim later confirmed by Moscow, and partially damaged the metro system. The attacks caused some power and water outages and prompted transport restrictions, he said.

Russia has targeted Kyiv's bridges before, causing widespread disruption.

Overnight strikes on energy infrastructure left consumers without power in eight Ukrainian regions, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said.

Outages were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions.

"The situation is extremely difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Since last week, Russia has been continuously attacking energy facilities in the Dnipro region," Nekrasov said.

In other attacks, local officials on Telegram said three people were injured in the Cherkasy region. They said Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, and other regions were also targeted.

Russia's defence ministry confirmed the strikes, saying on Telegram they had hit transport, military and energy facilities in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk, along with port infrastructure and cargo ships.

Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the reports. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

REFINERY PRESSURE

Ukraine has sharply increased its strike campaign on Russian oil refineries since the end of October, launching attacks which Zelenskiy said on Sunday had knocked out over half of Russia's refining capacity, something Reuters was not able to independently verify immediately.

Two industry sources told Reuters last week the renewed campaign had reduced Russian refining capacity by about 30%.

Russian officials and media have said the attacks have led to fuel shortages in at least six regions, though without a repeat of the long queues seen at filling stations during the summer.

Kyiv and Moscow agreed on a major exchange of prisoners during last week's talks but there was no significant breakthrough on broader issues, including territory. Russia holds about a fifth of Ukrainian land but the front line in the war has remained largely static for months. REUTERS