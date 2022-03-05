Ukraine still has 'significant majority' of its military aircraft, says US official

A Ukrainian Air Force fighter jet takes off during a drill in southern Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
5 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Ukraine still has a"significant majority" of its military aircraft available nine days after Russian forces started their invasion of the country, a US defence official said on Friday (March 4).

Vastly outmatched by Russia's military, in terms of raw numbers and firepower, the fact that Ukraine's own air force is still flying and its air defences are still deemed to be viable has surprised military experts.

"The Ukrainians still have a significant majority of their air combat power available to them, both fixed-wing and rotary wing as well as unmanned systems and surface-to-air systems,"said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official added that Ukrainian aircraft had suffered some loses, including being destroyed by Russian forces, but did not give details.

After the opening salvos of the war on Feb 24, analysts expected the Russian military to try to immediately destroy Ukraine's air force and air defences.

Russia is still flying through contested airspace.

Ukrainian troops with surface-to-air rockets are able to threaten Russian aircraft and create risk to Russian pilots trying to support ground forces.

Ukraine's ability to keep flying air force jets is a visible demonstration of the country's resilience in the face of attack and has been a morale booster, both to its own military and Ukraine's people, experts say.

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.

More On This Topic
Ukraine says Russian attempts to advance in southern city repulsed
Nato rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt Russian bombing

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top