Ukraine stages counter-attack in Russian-held Kharkiv region

KYIV - Ukrainian forces have attacked the Russian-held eastern town of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region, a senior pro-Moscow separatist official said, as Kyiv officials remained guarded about how a counter offensive was faring.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai of the Luhansk region told Ukrainian television, without giving locations, that a "counter-attack is under way and... our forces are enjoying some success. Let's leave it at that".

Giving its regular situation report on Wednesday morning, Ukraine's military said its ground forces had attacked seven Russian command points and 13 "objects of concentration of Russia's manpower", without saying where.

It also said its forces had repelled Russian assaults on various towns in the eastern Donetsk region, including the strategic city of Bakhmut. A presidential adviser had tweeted earlier on Tuesday that there would be "great news" coming from the president on the operation in the north-eastern Kharkiv region.

In his evening address, however, President Volodymyr Zelensky made scant mention of operations in the Kharkiv region, but he did say five Russian cruise missiles were shot down on Tuesday, most of them in the south.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the Ukrainian claims and there was no immediate response from Russia. But an official with the pro-Moscow breakaway Donetsk People's Republic on Tuesday gave an unusually frank account of the fighting at Balakliia, an eastern town of 27,000 people that lies between Kharkiv and Russian-held Izyum, a city with a major railway hub used by Moscow to supply its forces.

Posts on social media from military bloggers and witnesses also reported fighting around Balakliia.

Meanwhile, Mr Vadym Krokhmal, a member of the town council of Kupyansk, an area east of Kharkiv that has been occupied for the past five months, posted a video online urging residents not to take part in any referendum on joining Russia that occupying forces might stage.

"Very soon, the Ukrainian armed forces will liberate Kupyansk. We know this, we are certain of this," he said, advising people to stock up on food and charge power sources.

Little information has emerged about progress of the main Ukrainian offensive in the southern Kherson region, with Kyiv barring journalists from the front line and releasing only limited reports to preserve the element of surprise.

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that there was "no military equipment" at the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia atomic plant in southern Ukraine, where repeated shelling has sparked fears of a nuclear incident.

Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the shelling.

Mr Putin said he "certainly trusts" a report published on Tuesday by the United Nations atomic watchdog following a visit to the plant, in which it recommended the creation of a safe zone around Europe's largest nuclear facility.

He rebuffed accusations that Moscow was shelling the plant. "Our servicemen are there, are we shooting at our own?" Mr Putin said, accusing Ukraine of creating "threats to undermine nuclear security".

Last week, a 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited Zaporizhzhia, with the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi saying the site had been damaged in fighting.

Two members of the team are expected to remain there on a permanent basis to monitor the plant's safety.

