Ukraine silent on airstrike in Russia, Mariupol rescue op fails

KYIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Ukraine refused on Friday (April 1) to deny it had carried out an airstrike on Russian soil, as hopes of de-escalation faded in President Vladimir Putin's war and evacuation operations for besieged Mariupol failed.

Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials resumed via video, but the Kremlin warned the helicopter attack on a fuel depot in the town of Belgorod would hamper negotiations.

Kyiv would not be drawn on whether it was behind the attack, with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba saying he did "not possess all the military information".

With the prospect of war expanding across Ukraine's borders, little progress was reported in one of the country's most pressing humanitarian disasters, in the shattered southern city of Mariupol.

The international Red Cross said a team heading to the city was forced to turn back on Friday after "arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed".

It was the latest among several collapsed missions to establish safe corridors for civilians to escape ferocious Russian shelling in Mariupol, although the Red Cross said its team will try again on Saturday.

After five weeks of a military campaign that has reduced parts of Ukraine to rubble, Moscow said this week it would scale back attacks on the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv.

Russia regrouping?

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was consolidating and preparing "powerful strikes" in the east and south, joining a chorus of Western assessments that Moscow troops were regrouping, not withdrawing.

Zelensky on Friday played host to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Kyiv, hailing her "heroism" for visiting the war zone.

"We are glad that you are on the side of the light and the good," Zelensky told Metsola.

"Courage, strength, resolve," Metsola said on Twitter, posting a photograph of her and Zelensky shaking hands.

The airstrike in Russia hit energy giant Rosneft's fuel storage facility in the western town of Belgorod, around 40 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to Ukraine's president, said in a Twitter video that "for what's happening on Russia's territory, the responsibility lies with Russia, and it's up to them to deal with."