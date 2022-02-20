Ukraine separatist leaders announce 'general mobilisation'

MOSCOW • The leaders of Ukraine's two breakaway regions have announced a general mobilisation, spurring fears of a further escalation in fighting in the ex-Soviet country.

The announcements came after observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe reported a significant rise in attacks on the front line in parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian rebels. The two sides accused each other yesterday morning of fresh attacks.

"I urge my fellow citizens who are in the reserves to come to military conscription offices. Today I signed a decree on general mobilisation," Mr Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, said in a video statement.

The leader of the Luhansk separatist region, Mr Leonid Pasechnik, meanwhile published a decree saying the measure in his region was signed to prepare for "repelling aggression".

Western leaders have for weeks raised the alarm over a build-up of Moscow's army around Ukraine with Washington, warning that an imminent attack could take place.

Mr Pushilin claimed his region's forces had prevented attacks he said were planned by Ukraine security services, and that the Ukrainian army had continued attacks.

"Together, we will achieve for all of us the victory we desire and need. We will protect Donbass and all Russian people," Mr Pushilin added, using the term for eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly denied any plans to regain control of separatist-held areas using force or of the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Separatists began packing civilians onto buses out of the breakaway regions on Friday, after Donetsk and Luhansk announced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people to Russia, with women, children and the elderly going first.

Hours after the evacuation announcement, a jeep exploded outside a rebel government building in the city of Donetsk, capital of the region of the same name. Russian media said it belonged to a separatist official.

Most of the several million civilians in the two rebel-held areas are Russian speakers, many already granted citizenship by Moscow.

Within hours of the announcement, families assembled to board buses at an evacuation point in Donetsk.

One weeping woman embraced her teenage children. Ms Irina Lysanova, 22, just back from a trip to Russia, said she was packing to return with her pensioner mother.

"Mama is a panicker," she said. "Dad is sending us away."

Her father, Konstantin, 62, was not going. "This is my motherland and the land is ours. I will stay and put out the fires," he said.

