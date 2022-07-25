Ukraine seeks to ease global grain shortage despite Russian strike

KYIV • •Ukraine was pressing ahead yesterday with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports, offering hope that the threat of starvation in some of the world's poorest countries may be staved off.

This came after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war.

Russia and Ukraine, who are among the world's top grain exporters, signed a deal last Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports.

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the strikes on Odesa as blatant "barbarism" that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement last Friday's deal, mediated by Turkey and the United Nations.

The strikes appeared to violate the deal, which would allow safe passage in and out of the Ukrainian ports.

However, a Ukrainian government minister said preparations to resume grain shipments were ongoing, and public broadcaster Suspilne quoted the Ukrainian military as saying the missiles had not significantly damaged the port.

The war, along with Western sanctions on Russia, has stoked food and energy price inflation.

Russia and Ukraine are major global wheat suppliers, and a global food crisis has pushed some 47 million people into "acute hunger", according to the World Food Programme.

The strikes on Odesa drew strong condemnation from the United Nations, the European Union and the United States.

Mr Zelensky's economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said yesterday that the strikes showed deliveries could still get seriously disrupted.

Video released by the Ukrainian military showed firefighters battling a blaze on an unidentified boat.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram that the strike destroyed a Ukrainian warship. "Kalibr missiles destroyed military infrastructure in the port of Odesa, with a high-precision strike," Ms Zakharova said, claiming a "patrol boat" had been sunk.

Two Russian missiles hit the area of a pumping station at the port, two others were shot down by air defence forces, according to Ukraine's military. Suspilne quoted Ukraine's southern military command as saying the port's grain storage area was not hit.

"Unfortunately there are wounded. The port's infrastructure was damaged," said Odesa region governor Maksym Marchenko.

But Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook that "we continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports".

The deal would restore grain shipments from the three reopened ports to pre-war levels of five million tonnes a month, United Nations officials said.

A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia's Black Sea fleet since Moscow's Feb 24 invasion has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain and left many ships stranded.

