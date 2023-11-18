Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near front line

KYIV – Ukraine said two first responders were killed and at least seven people injured in Russian rocket strikes on the south-eastern region of Zaporizhzhia on Nov 18.

The attacks came as Kyiv’s air force said Russia fired 38 drones at its territory overnight – the highest reported number in more than six weeks.

The Ukrainian police said Russia fired a series of rocket strikes at the village of Komyshuvakha, close to the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Russia claimed to have annexed in 2022.

“As a result of the first two strikes, four local residents were injured, and a fire broke out in a residential building,” they said in a statement.

“When the police and rescuers arrived at the scene, Russians conducted another strike. Two emergency service workers were killed, and three more were injured.”

Separately, Ukraine’s air force said on Nov 18 it shot down 29 of the 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones – also known as “kamikaze drones” because they are packed with explosives to detonate upon reaching their targets – fired by Russia.

According to its figures, that is the most number of drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack since Sept 30.

An energy facility was hit in the southern Odesa region, with the resulting fire quickly extinguished, Ukraine’s emergency services said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had shot down 20 Ukrainian aerial drones over Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine, and seven naval drones in the Black Sea, off the annexed peninsula of Crimea.