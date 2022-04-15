Ukraine says swopped captured soldiers with Russia

KYIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Ukraine said on Friday (April 15) it swopped several captured soldiers with Russia in the south of the war-scarred country, where Moscow's invading forces have solidified their greatest gains.

"After tense negotiations, we managed to reach agreements on a prisoner exchange near the village of Posad-Pokrovskoye, where four Russian military personnel were exchanged for our five," Ukraine's Defence Ministry said.

Russian troops have captured the city of Kherson, which is the administrative capital of the eponymous region where Friday's declared swop took place.

The exchange followed an announcement from Kyiv on Thursday of a fourth swop of prisoners since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said a total of 30 people on the Ukrainian side were involved in that exchange.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky this week offered to swop pro-Kremlin tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, one of the richest people in Ukraine and who was arrested by Kyiv after escaping house arrest, for Ukrainians captured by Russia.