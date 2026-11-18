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Ukraine says Russian strikes kill four in Odesa

Four people were killed in a Russian strike on a residential area of downtown Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov 18.

KYIV – Russian strikes on the historic centre of Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa on Nov 18 killed four people, as President Volodymyr Zelensky called them a “brutal” attack also targeting first responders.

Odesa, an important port city on the Black Sea, has been under heavy Russian shelling throughout the war, with strikes hitting port infrastructure and cargo ships.

Fresh strikes hit the UNESCO-listed centre three times, regional governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

“The total number of casualties from enemy strikes this morning has risen to 13, including four fatalities,” Kiper said.

Images from Ukrainian emergency services showed wounded people on stretchers, buildings with their windows blown out and firefighters extinguishing a blaze on a rooftop.

“There were double-tap strikes after first responders and police officers had already arrived at the scene,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

He called the attack “brutal and deliberate” and said it served as “further proof of what the Russians really want and how they truly regard diplomatic efforts”.

Russia throughout its nearly five-year war has been pummelling Ukraine’s southern ports in a bid to knock out maritime infrastructure and Kyiv’s ability to export agricultural products.

In what it calls fair retribution for Russia’s aerial barrages, Ukraine has hit back. They include a strike that partially destroyed the Crimean bridge – the symbolic road-and-rail link from Russia to Ukraine’s Russian-occupied peninsula. AFP