Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa port; grain export deal at risk

KYIV • Russian missiles hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa yesterday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

The deal signed on Friday by Moscow and Kyiv and mediated by the United Nations and Turkey was hailed as a breakthrough after nearly five months of punishing fighting since Russia invaded its neighbour. It is seen as crucial to curbing soaring global food prices by allowing grain exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports.

Turkey's Defence Minister said yesterday Russian officials told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Odesa. "In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," MrHulusai Akar said. "The fact that such an incident took place right after the agreement we made yesterday really worried us."

Ukraine continued preparations to restart grain exports despite the strike, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Two Russian Kalibr missiles hit infrastructure at the Odesa port, while another two were shot down by air defence forces, Ukraine's Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.

A pumping station was hit and a strike caused a small fire that damaged houses around the port, the spokesman for Ukraine's southern military command Natalia Humeniuk told public broadcaster Suspilne. The grain storage area was not hit, she added. No casualties have been reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday the missile strikes demonstrated that Moscow would find ways not to implement the grain deal. "This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement it," he said in a video posted on Telegram.

The strike appeared to violate the terms of Friday's deal, which would allow safe passage in and out of Odesa and two other Ukrainian ports. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "unequivocally condemned" the reported strikes, a spokesman said, adding that all parties had committed to the grain export deal.

Ukraine has mined waters near its ports as part of its war defences, but under the deal, pilots will guide ships along safe channels in its territorial waters. A Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) staffed by members of all four parties to the deal will then monitor ships transiting the Black Sea to Turkey's Bosphorus strait and off to world markets.

All sides agreed on Friday there would be no attacks on these entities and that it would be the task of the JCC to resolve any prohibited activity that is observed.

Ukraine foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook that "the Russian missile is (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's spit in the face" of Mr Guterres and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, adding Ukraine was grateful for the lengths they had gone to in reaching the agreement.

A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia's Black Sea fleet since the Feb 24 invasion has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain and stranded many ships. Russia and Ukraine are major global wheat suppliers, and the war sent food prices soaring. A global food crisis has pushed some 47 million people into "acute hunger", according to the World Food Programme.

UN officials said on Friday the deal, expected to be fully operational in a few weeks, would restore grain shipments from the three reopened ports to pre-war levels of 5 million tonnes a month.

The White House on Friday announced US$270 million (S$375 million) in fresh support for Kyiv, saying it was studying whether to send fighter aircraft, although this would not happen in the near term. So far, the United States has provided US$8.2 billion in security aid for Ukraine.

