Ukraine says Russia used Oleshky ceasefire to reinforce positions

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KYIV, Nov 2 - Ukraine's General Staff said on Monday that Russian forces had used a humanitarian ceasefire last week in the Russian-held southern town of Oleshky to strengthen their military positions.

The six—day ceasefire — brokered through US first lady Melania Trump and with the involvement of Pope Leo — was meant to allow aid deliveries and civilian evacuations from the frontline town. In total, nearly 800 people were evacuated, Melania Trump said on X.

However, Ukraine's General Staff said it had recorded rotations of Russian units, fortification of positions, expansion of anti—drone measures along roads, and increased logistics activity, including deliveries of ammunition.

"Under the ceasefire introduced for the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine ensured that the ceasefire was observed and acted exclusively within the framework of the agreements reached," the General Staff said in a statement on X.

"The enemy, by contrast, used the humanitarian pause to improve its positions."

In a video address on Facebook, Ukraine's 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen" called on residents of the Kherson region not to ignore air raid sirens, saying that Russia had "used the ceasefire to prepare and strengthen its capabilities".

It said there were reasons to expect an intensification of hostilities.

The ceasefire, which took effect on October 27, expired at 2100 GMT on Sunday. It was the longest local pause in fighting since Russia's full—scale invasion in 2022.

Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said in a statement there had been a drone strike on Monday in the centre of the city, which lies on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Ukrainian-held territory, opposite Oleshky. No casualties were reported.

The governor of Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram that Russian forces had shelled and attacked with drones and aircraft 16 settlements in Ukrainian—controlled parts of the region, including its capital Kherson, in the 24 hours to 0400 GMT on Monday.

Ukraine's Ombudsman for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, writing on Telegram, said on Sunday that both sides had "upheld the obligations they undertook throughout the duration of this period." REUTERS