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Ukraine says Russia hits two grain ships near Odesa ports

Nov 26 - Russia attacked two foreign cargo ships carrying more than 100,000 metric tons of grain overnight near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergiy Koretskyi said on Thursday.

Koretskyi did not say where the grain originated nor where the vessels had loaded their cargo.

Ukraine has said grain shipments from its key Black Sea ports around Odesa have all but stopped since late July after Russia sharply intensified attacks on grain terminals and merchant vessels.

Russia says it does not attack civilian targets.

Before the escalation, the three ports in the Odesa hub handled about 90% of Ukraine's agricultural and metallurgical exports.

Kyiv has not formally banned port operations, but shipowners have avoided the ports because of security risks, while soaring insurance costs have deterred traders.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier this year that shipments from Odesa ports were taking place only intermittently, while Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy has said no exports were moving through them.

Analysts' data show that Ukraine's state railway continues to transport grain towards Black Sea ports.

Consultancy APK-Inform reported this week that 429 grain wagons were dispatched towards Odesa between November 12 and November 18, four times the level recorded a week earlier.

Ukraine does not publish official data on shipments from its Black Sea ports, saying agricultural exports have instead been redirected to Danube River ports or moved by rail across land borders with eastern European countries.

Official data showed Ukraine had exported 7.6 million tons of grain so far in the 2026/27 July-June season, down from 11.5 million tons in the same period a year earlier. REUTERS