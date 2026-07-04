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Ukraine says Russia damaged more than 200 railway locomotives in 2026

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KYIV, July 4 - Russia is targeting Ukrainian railway locomotives and has destroyed or damaged more than 200 since the start of 2026 alone, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksiy Kuleba said.

• Russia has attacked Ukrainian railway facilities more than 1,000 times so far this year, officials say.

• Two locomotives were damaged during an attack on Friday evening in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Kuleba said.

• The volume of repair work is increasing steadily and requires significant financial resources, he said.

• Ukrainian state railways operator Ukrzaliznytsia handles more than 90% of Ukraine's export shipments. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.