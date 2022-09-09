Ukraine says it ousts Russians from dozens of communities; US gives more aid

KYIV - Ukraine hailed a lightning counteroffensive it said recaptured swathes of its territory in the east and south, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the capital, Kyiv, to pledge more aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address Thursday that Ukrainian forces had "liberated dozens of settlements" and reclaimed 1,000 sq km of territory in the east and south since Sept 1.

Mr Zelensky also posted a video in which Ukrainian soldiers said they captured the eastern town of Balakliia near Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine.

Video posted to a Ukrainian news aggregator appeared to show the Russians had left behind trucks, artillery and ammunition.

But Mr Vitaly Ganchev, a pro-Russian official, told Russian state television Russian forces fought off a Ukrainian attempt to encircle and capture Balakliia, which he said remained in Russian hands.

Earlier, Ukrainian Brigadier-General Oleksiy Gromov said troops advanced up to 50km behind Russian lines and recaptured more than 20 villages in the Kharkiv region.

The Ukrainian military said early Friday Russian forces were trying to evacuate wounded personnel and damaged military equipment in the areas of Vilkhuvatka village, south-west of Kharkiv, and Borodoyarske, to the south-east.

'As long as it takes'

Mr Blinken said Ukrainian forces were making progress, as he pledged US support for "as long as it takes".

"We did get a comprehensive update on the counteroffensive and, again, it's very early, but we're seeing clear and real progress on the ground, particularly around Kherson, but also some interesting developments in the Donbas in the east," Mr Blinken told reporters before leaving Kyiv.

If the gains are confirmed and held, they would be a serious blow for Russia, which Western intelligence services say has suffered huge casualties.

The gains would also represent a big boost for Ukraine, which is keen to show its Western backers that it can turn the tide in the conflict and deserves more of their support.

'Huge success'