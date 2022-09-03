Ukraine says it hit targets in region where UN nuclear team is working

Ukraine carried out strikes in the Enerhodar region, where the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (above) is located. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
7 min ago

KYIV - Ukraine's military said it had carried out strikes against Russian positions in the region around the southern town of Enerhodar on Friday, near a nuclear power plant where UN experts are working.

The revelation by the armed forces' general staff was unusual, since the military rarely gives details of specific targets.

A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is gathering data at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, on the edge of Russian-occupied Enerhodar.

"It has been confirmed that in the region around the towns of Kherson and Enerhodar, precise strikes by our armed forces destroyed three enemy artillery systems as well as a warehouse with ammunition and up to a company of soldiers," the general staff said in a Facebook post.

It did not give more details about the strikes.

Kherson is about 300km south-west of Enerhodar.

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of shelling the nuclear power plant.

Kyiv rejects the charge, saying pro-Moscow forces are responsible for attacking the facility. REUTERS

More On This Topic
UN inspectors to stay in Ukraine nuclear plant to ensure safety
School year resumes in Ukraine, but bleak season of war upends classes

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top