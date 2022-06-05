Ukraine says it has recaptured chunk of Luhansk city

SIEVIERODONETSK • Ukraine said it has recaptured a large chunk of territory in fierce fighting for the Luhansk city of Sievierodonetsk and foiled an attempt on Friday by Russian troops to advance from the devastated eastern industrial city on the 100th day of Moscow's invasion.

Ukraine's defence minister said his soldiers were already training in Europe to operate the new advanced missile systems pledged by the United States and Britain, which Kyiv hopes will help swing the battle in its favour.

A war that Western countries believe Russia planned to win within hours has ground on for more than three months at a cost of thousands of lives and disruption to the global economy.

Reuters reached Sieviero-donetsk last Thursday and was able to verify that Ukrainians still held part of the city.

Troops drove towards a plume of black smoke at high speed over roads littered with wrecked armoured vehicles. One soldier sat in the back seat, his face streaked with blood from injuries.

At another location in the city, Ukrainian troops, including foreign volunteers, unloaded weapons from a truck.

"We're gonna push the Russians back... We are on the right side of history," said Mr Zurab Kakalidze, a Georgian who described himself as "just a 22-year-old kid".

On Friday, the Ukrainian head of the Luhansk region told national television that Ukrainian troops had recaptured around 20 per cent of the territory they lost to Russian forces in Sievierodonetsk.

"Whereas before the situation was difficult, the percentage (held by Russia) was somewhere around 70 per cent, now we have already pushed them back by approximately 20 per cent," Mr Serhiy Gaidai said. Reuters could not independently verify Mr Gaidai's claim.

The past weeks have seen Russia pour forces into the battle for the city known for its large chemicals factory.

Mr Gaidai said a number of civilians are sheltering from Russian shelling under a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk and the authorities fear it may still have stocks of dangerous materials.

Russia must capture this city to achieve its stated aim of holding all of Luhansk province.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's intelligence services are in communication with the captured Azovstal steelworks fighters in Mariupol city, and Kyiv is doing all it can to ensure their release, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said late on Friday.

Uncertainty has surrounded the fate of hundreds of fighters taken into Russian custody last month after being ordered to stand down.

"It is through them (intelligence services) that we are learning about the conditions of the detention, nutrition and the possibility of their release," Mr Monastyrskiy said on Ukrainian television.

Russia said last month that almost 2,000 Ukrainians had surrendered after making a last stand in the ruins of Mariupol, where they had held out for weeks in bunkers and tunnels beneath the vast Azovstal steelworks.

Kyiv wants the fighters returned in a prisoner exchange.

Some senior Russian lawmakers have demanded that some of the soldiers be put on trial. The Kremlin has said the fighters who surrendered will be treated according to international standards.

Meanwhile in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is leaning towards attending a summit of leaders from Nato later this month to spur coordination with the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed government sources.

The move would mark an unusually aggressive stance for a Japanese leader although Mr Kishida has repeatedly condemned Russia over what he describes as a "war crime" against Ukraine.

