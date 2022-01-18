Ukraine says it has 'evidence' Russia behind cyber attack

KIEV • Ukraine said it had "evidence" that Russia was behind a massive cyber attack that knocked out key government websites this past week, while Microsoft warned that the hack could be far worse than first thought.

Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia. Kiev accuses Moscow of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. Some analysts fear the cyber attack could be the prelude to a military attack.

Last Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour.

"All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyber attack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement on Sunday. "Moscow is continuing to wage a hybrid war."

The ministry urged Ukrainians not to panic, saying their personal information was protected.

The purpose of the attack, it added, "is not only to intimidate society but to also destabilise the situation in Ukraine, halting the work of the public sector and crushing Ukrainians' trust in the authorities".

The Kremlin earlier rejected the claims and said there was no evidence Russia was behind the attack. "We have nothing to do with it. Russia has nothing to do with these cyber attacks," Mr Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, told CNN. "Ukrainians are blaming everything on Russia, even their bad weather in their country," he said, speaking in English.

Kiev said last Friday that it had uncovered preliminary clues that Russian security services could have been behind the cyber attack. Ukraine's SBU security service said the attacks in the early hours of Friday had targeted a total of 70 government websites.

The website of the foreign ministry for a time displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish that said "be afraid and expect the worst".

Within hours of the breach, the security service said access to most affected sites had been restored and that the fallout was minimal.

Microsoft, the US software giant, said it was continuing to analyse the malware and warned it could render government digital infrastructure inoperable. "The malware, which is designed to look like ransomware but lacking a ransom recovery mechanism, is intended to be destructive and designed to render targeted devices inoperable rather than to obtain a ransom," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft said it had not so far identified a culprit but warned that the number of affected organisations could prove larger than initially thought.

Meanwhile, former leader Petro Poroshenko returned to Ukraine yesterday despite the risk of arrest, as he vowed to help protect the former Soviet country from a possible Russian invasion.

Mr Poroshenko, who served as president between 2014 and 2019, was placed under investigation for high treason and left Ukraine in December.

"I return to Ukraine to fight for Ukraine, not to fight with (President Volodymyr) Zelensky," Mr Poroshenko told reporters in Warsaw on Sunday, before flying to Ukraine.

Mr Poroshenko, 56, is one of the country's richest men. He was elected president after Russia annexed the peninsula of Crimea and as fighting escalated between Kiev troops and Moscow-backed separatists in the industrial east of the country.

In 2019, he was trounced in a presidential election by Mr Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience at the time.

Mr Poroshenko is now a Member of Parliament and leader of an opposition party, European Solidarity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE