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Ukraine says it damaged six Russian military jets in missile strike on airfield

Oct 15 - Ukraine's military said on Thursday it had damaged six Russian Su-34M military aircraft in an overnight strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh region.

In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine's military general staff said it had confirmed damage of varying degrees to all six aircraft.

The Su-34M is a large fighter-bomber, costing tens of millions of US dollars apiece and frequently used by Russia to drop devastating glide bombs onto Ukrainian cities near the frontline.

Ukraine's said on Telegram it used its Neptune coastal missile system in the attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. REUTERS