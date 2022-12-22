Ukraine’s Zelensky discussed US visit with Poland’s Duda, official says

WARSAW - Polish president Andrzej Duda and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky talked on Thursday about Mr Zelensky’s visit to the United States, Mr Duda’s top aide said, after the two met as Mr Zelensky was travelling back from Washington.

“They talked for a long time, almost two hours. First of all, about President Zelensky’s visit to the United States and the importance of the visit for support for Ukraine, but also about bilateral relations between Poland and Ukraine,” Mr Pawel Szrot told Reuters.

Mr Zelensky said on social media that he had stopped in Poland.

“On the way home, I had a meeting with a friend of Ukraine – President of Poland Andrzej Duda. We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war,” Mr Zelensky said.

Images showed the Ukrainian leader welcomed by officials on the tarmac of Rzeszow airport before meeting his Polish counterpart.

“We discussed strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations and interactions at the international level in 2023,” Mr Zelensky added.

