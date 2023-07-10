Ukraine’s 39-year-old arms chief ramps up production in face of missile hits

KYIV – Just months after he was tapped to oversee Ukraine’s arms industry, Mr Oleksandr Kamyshin says it produced more mortar and artillery shells in June than it made in all of last year.

How many more is a secret, he says. While that result is a success in a country where many of his factories are routinely under attack by Russian missiles, he says he still has a long way to go.

“I wouldn’t say that we were that great for managing to increase ammunition production in three months,” he said in an interview at his Kyiv office. “We produced so little in 2022.”

A self-described turnaround specialist, Mr Kamyshin now faces a business overhaul with little precedent. The 39-year-old aims to remake Ukraine’s sprawling defence industry - known for decades for corruption and inefficiency - into an engine of the war effort that’s deciding the fate of his country. All while fighting rages around his plants.

Supplies of weapons to Ukraine from the US and its allies have been the main focus so far in the war. But Kyiv is racing to build up its own production so it won’t have to depend on charity forever. Later, Mr Kamyshin aims to make Ukraine a major arms exporter again.

“We have to be ambitious, because we have no choice,” said Mr Kamyshin, sporting a traditional Cossack braid. “My aim is to make Ukraine the arsenal of the free world.”

That’s a tall order. He earned a national reputation as head of Ukraine’s railroads, helping to keep them running despite air strikes, power cuts and the capture of big chunks of its network. The trains carried floods of refugees away from the front and troops and supplies toward it.

They delivered world leaders and goods to and from Kyiv, mostly on time, and Mr Kamyshin used Twitter to entertain and inform fellow citizens and passengers. In late March, President Volodymyr Zelensky named him minister for strategic industries, including defence.

The railway monopoly was “disaster” when he took over shortly before the war, Mr Kamyshin says, and the situation in Ukraine’s state-owned defence conglomerate Ukroboronprom was as bad.

Mr Kamyshin says he started with artillery and mortar shells because they are central to a fight he calls “World War II with drones”.

Ukraine had all but stopped producing them after the collapse of the Soviet Union, quickly burning through stocks after Russia’s February 2022 invasion. That left the country reliant on allies to keep its cannons firing.

Now, domestic output of the ammunition is ramping up, if from a low base. Ukraine’s Stugna-P anti-tank systems also started to roll off production lines faster. Boosting production of tanks and armoured vehicles is the next priority, but will take three to six months to bear fruit, according to Mr Kamyshin.

His days start at 8am with a round of frank calls direct to factory managers, according to staff.

Alleged failures at Ukroboronprom’s missile programmes led the company to launch an internal investigation earlier this year, but MR Kamyshin declined to speak about missiles at all, on grounds of operational security.

Late last month, Mr Zelensky replaced Ukroboronprom’s chief executive, a politician, with Mr Herman Smetanin, the 31-year-old head of the Malyshev tank factory. Days later, Mr Kamyshin dissolved the company and replaced it with a more corporate joint stock company, rebranded as Ukraine Defence Industry.

“Herman has 3 major tasks: 1. Increase local production of ammunition and weapons. 2. Build efficient anti-corruption infrastructure. 3. Transform the company,” Mr Kamyshin tweeted on the day Mr Smetanin was hired.