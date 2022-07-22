Ukraine, Russia set to sign deal to reopen grain export ports

ISTANBUL/KYIV (REUTERS) - Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday (July 22) to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, Turkey and the United Nations said, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.

Russia and Ukraine, both among the world's biggest exporters of food, sent their defence and infrastructure ministers respectively to Istanbul to take part in a 1.30pm GMT (9.30pm Singapore time) signing ceremony, the two sides said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is expected to co-sign the accord, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan were to attend.

But fighting continued unabated in Ukraine's east and, underlining deep-seated enmity and mistrust, a Kyiv presidential adviser said it would sign no documents with Russia, rather only parallel deals on grain exports with the United Nations.

"In case of provocations, (there will be) an immediate military response" by Ukraine, Mr Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

The blockade by Russia's Black Sea fleet has worsened global supply chain disruptions and, along with Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, stoked high inflation in food and energy prices since Russian forces swept into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Full details of the accord were not immediately released.

But Russian state news agency Tass, citing an unnamed source, said that three Ukrainian ports including the biggest export hub Odesa would be reopened.

Diplomats said last week details of the plan included Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships through mined port waters, with Turkey overseeing inspections of ships to allay Russian concerns they might smuggle weapons to Ukraine.

Some 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos at Odesa, and dozens of ships have been stranded by Moscow's offensive.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted on Thursday that Friday's gathering in Istanbul would mark "the first step to solve the current food crisis".

The United States welcomed the deal and said it was focusing on holding Russia accountable for implementing it.

Meanwhile, Russia has sent combine harvesters from Crimea to two Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine to cover a shortage of equipment needed to bring in the crop, a representative of a Russian-installed local administration said.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories that Russia’s army has seized since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. Moscow denies this.

“A shortage in agricultural machinery was revealed during the harvesting campaign in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions,” a representative of the Russian-installed administration of Zaporizhzhia region told reporters in the village of Lobanove in northern Crimea.

The representative did not provide his name. Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

He was speaking standing near several red and black combine harvesters made by Russia-Belarusian joint venture Bryanskselmash. Shortly afterwards, Reuters filmed them heading off in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

The official said the harvesters were needed because “the equipment that was there before had either been dismantled or taken away by the previous owners outside the regions”, he said.

Evgeny Balitsky, head of the occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia, said on social media that these combine harvesters were provided by Russia’s agriculture ministry.

The region should receive an additional 75 agricultural machines during harvesting, he added.