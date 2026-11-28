Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A pick-up truck of Ukrainian servicemen burns after it was hit by a Russian FPV-drone on a street in the frontline city of Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine on Nov 27.

KYIV - Ukraine on Nov 28 said it would restrict media outlets from publishing details about the impact of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, as Moscow steps up its bombardments ahead of winter.

A decree issued by President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his government to “take urgent measures to prohibit the media from covering information about the consequences of destruction and the timelines for restoring critical infrastructure facilities”.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, both countries have implemented degrees of military censorship.

Ukraine has typically urged media outlets not to publish information about the damage or location of Russian strikes, arguing it helps Moscow’s army target future attacks.

Russia has imposed similar restrictions and also criminalised swathes of reporting and public commentary on the war – including through a ban on calling the offensive an “invasion”.

Last week Russian lawmakers proposed Bills that the Institute for the Study of War said would “prohibit independent and unauthorised reporting on the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes”, threatening fines or jail for violations.

Zelensky’s decree would also stop the publication of information about the construction and condition of “protective structures” at critical sites.

The measures were proposed at a security council meeting last month, the decree stated.

It did not say how the measures would be enforced. Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to Zelensky conceded on Nov 28 it would be “complicated because a significant portion of such posts come from anonymous Telegram channels”.

Russia has already launched multiple missile and drone attacks at Ukraine’s energy network and other critical infrastructure sites – like major bridges in Kyiv – ahead of winter.

The strikes have triggered widespread cuts to heating, power and water supplies.

Fears are high in Ukraine that this winter could be the toughest yet of the almost five-year-long war. AFP