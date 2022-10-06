Ukraine recovers more territory in region Russia claims to have annexed

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of the partially Russian-occupied southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

With Russian forces retreating from front lines in the south and east, Zelensky said in a late-night video address on Wednesday that Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka to the north-east of Kherson city had been"liberated".

At the United Nations, Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member UN General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south after staging referendums in the provinces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Wednesday to incorporate the four regions into Russia. Ukraine says it will never accept an illegal seizure of its territory by force.

Kyiv and the West said the referendums were rigged votes held at gunpoint.

The new law would incorporate around 18 per cent of Ukraine's territory into Russia, equivalent to the area of Portugal, in Europe's biggest annexation since World War II. Putin says he wants to ensure Russia's security and protect Russian-speakers in Ukraine. Kyiv accuses Moscow of a land grab for territory.

Zelensky said in his address that he and his senior military officials met on Wednesday to discuss recovering all lands occupied by Russia.

Switching to Russian, Zelensky addressed pro-Moscow forces, telling them they had already lost.

"Ukrainians know what they are fighting for. And more and more citizens of Russia are realising that they must die simply because one person does not want to end the war," he said in a reference to Putin.

Moscow's map of Ukraine appears to show shrinking areas it controls. A map of "new regions" published by state news agency RIA included the full territory of the Ukrainian provinces, but some parts were shaded and labelled as being under Ukrainian military control.

"They will be with Russia forever," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the new regions, adding that settlements recaptured by Ukraine in recent days "will be returned".