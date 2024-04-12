Ukraine railway operator extends ban on deliveries to Black Sea port of Chornomorsk

Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Valsamitis is seen in the sea port during loading with wheat for Kenya and Ethiopia, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Chornomorsk, Ukraine February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Nina Liashonok/ File photo
Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 09:54 PM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 09:30 PM

KYIV - Ukraine's national railways Ukrzaliznytsia has extended a ban on any transportation in the direction of the large Black Sea port of Chornomorsk until April 17, the company said on Friday.

Ukrzaliznytsia said on Thursday it had suspended all deliveries to Chornomorsk for April 11-13, but gave no reason for the decision.

Chornomorsk, near the southern city of Odesa, is one of Ukraine's biggest sea ports. The Odesa region, key to Ukrainian exports, is under almost daily attack by Russian drones and missiles targeting energy and transport infrastructure.

In addition to Chornomorsk, Ukraine uses the port of Odesa and the port of Pivdennyi in the region. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top