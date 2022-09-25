Ukraine push slowed by rain, river and Russian holdouts

KUPYANSK, Ukraine - What had been a lightning push by Ukraine to drive Moscow's forces from the eastern Kharkiv region slowed to a brutal slog on Saturday, stalled by heavy rain and Russian resistance.

In the front-line town of Kupyansk against a background of constant shelling noise a column of dark smoke rose across the Oskil river, which separates the Ukrainian-held west bank from the east, still disputed by Russian forces.

"For now, the rain is making it difficult to use heavy weapons everywhere. We can only use paved roads," Ukrainian army sergeant Roman Malyna told AFP, as tanks and APCs manoeuvred under the downpour.

"For now, because it's hard to move forward due to the weather, we are targeting their armoured vehicles, ammunition depots and groups of soldiers," he said.

Bodies left behind

On Friday, Kupyansk's military administrator Andriy Kanashevych told AFP that it might take Ukrainian forces 10 days to fully secure the area.

Most of the shellfire on Saturday was outgoing - Ukrainian artillery targeting Russian positions in the woods beyond the east of the town - but with a Russian drone spotted overhead tension prevailed.

A trickle of refugees were walking towards Ukrainian territory across the damaged bridge, its handrails still painted in the red, white and blue colours of Kupyansk's former Russian occupiers.

Two Ukrainian soldiers, well-equipped with US-style assault rifles and body armour, and in good spirits despite fatigue and concern over the Russian drone buzzing above the debris-strewn road, also crossed back.

One of them, using the nom de guerre "Mario", said it was too soon to say when the east bank would come completely under Ukrainian control but was confident the Russians were in retreat.

"Only their bodies will be left behind," he boasted.

"In general, it's all good, taking into account the scale of the operation, we've had almost no losses," he told AFP.