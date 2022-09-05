Ukraine PM requests more weapon aid during Berlin visit

BERLIN - Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal brought Kyiv's plea for more weapons to Germany on Sunday, saying his country needed additional help against Russia.

Mr Shmygal is the first high-level Ukrainian official to visit Germany in months, in a sign of eased tensions between Kyiv and Berlin after a rocky patch.

The first stop on his trip was a meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during which Mr Shmygal "discussed the military situation, strengthening sanctions and the need to provide weapons for Ukraine", he said on Twitter. Mr Shmygal also thanked Germany for its "solidarity with Ukrainians and support".

Germany will "continue to stand reliably by Ukraine's side", Mr Steinmeier said, according to a spokesman.

The Ukrainian Premier's visit marks a sharp change in tone after a row erupted in April when Kyiv rebuffed Mr Steinmeier's offer to travel to Ukraine.

Mr Steinmeier, a former foreign minister from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party, had been shunned over his years-long detente policy towards Moscow, something he has admitted was a mistake following the outbreak of war.

Meanwhile, China's top legislator Li Zhanshu will attend the seventh Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this week, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, becoming the most senior Chinese official to visit Russia since the Ukraine war began.

He will attend the four-day forum, set to begin on Monday, during his stay in Russia, it said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "no limit" strategic partnership in February, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

