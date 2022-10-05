Ukraine on track to achieve battlefield objectives, says Pentagon official

WASHINGTON - Ukraine appears on course to achieve several of its key battlefield objectives as Kyiv moves to strengthen its military position against Russia ahead of the winter, a senior Pentagon official has said.

The upbeat assessment on Monday by Dr Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defence for international security affairs, came on the same day that Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the country's south since the war began.

Ukrainian troops burst across Russian lines and advanced rapidly along the Dnipro River, threatening supply lines for thousands of Russian troops.

Dr Wallander noted successes in the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, as well as efforts under way in the southern region of Kherson.

"Ukraine seems to be on track to achieve in all three of those objectives right now," she told the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think-tank. "Ukraine's goal is to push back the Russian bridgehead on the western Bank of the Dnipro in Kherson."

That, she said, would represent "a major defeat for Russia".

"Because it pushes back, even more, Russia's ambition to take Odesa, which was one of the stated objectives earlier this year," Dr Wallander said. "It becomes that much harder, and it gives Ukraine a much better defensive position to ride out what probably will be a tamping down of the hot fighting over the winter."

She also said Ukraine's capture of Lyman, the main Russian bastion in the north of Donetsk province, would "significantly affect Russia's ability to supply, resupply and move forces all along that forward line of conflict".

The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources briefed on the US$625 million (S$893 million) package told Reuters on Monday.

The package will be the second Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) since Ukraine made large battlefield gains in mid-September. PDA allows the US to transfer articles and services from stocks quickly without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board will consider Ukraine's request for US$1.3 billion in additional emergency funding on Friday as Russia's war against the country continues, two sources familiar with the matter said.

If approved, the funds would come from a new emergency lending programme to address food shortages approved by the board last week.

European Union member states have meanwhile agreed to host training for up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers as soon as possible, Spiegel magazine reported on Monday.

According to the plan, whose final details will be negotiated in Brussels next week, Poland will receive EU funds to set up a headquarters for the scheme while some parts will be run in other EU states, Spiegel said, citing EU sources.

