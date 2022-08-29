Ukraine on edge as nuclear plant, nearby towns shelled

KYIV • Russian artillery fired at Ukrainian towns across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight, local officials said yesterday, adding to residents' anguish as reports of shelling around the plant fuelled fears of a radiation disaster.

Russia's Defence Ministry said yesterday there was more Ukrainian shelling of the plant over the past 24 hours, just a day after Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of targeting Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which prompted grave international concern.

Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom said it had no new information about attacks on the plant.

Captured by Russian troops in March but still run by Ukrainian staff, the complex on the southern front line of the war has been one of the major hot spots in the six-month-old conflict.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram yesterday that Russian forces struck residential buildings in the region's main city of Zaporizhzhia, about a two-hour drive from the plant, and the town of Orikhiv farther east.

On Saturday, Mr Starukh told Ukrainian television that residents were being taught how to use iodine in case of a radiation leak.

Ukraine's military reported shelling of nine more towns in the area on the opposite side of the Dnipro river from the plant in its daily report, while the RIA agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying its air force struck a Motor Sich plant in the region where helicopters were repaired.

Reuters could not verify those reports.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said nine shells fired by the Ukrainian artillery in two separate attacks landed on the nuclear plant's grounds.

"At present, full-time technical personnel are monitoring the technical condition of the nuclear plant and ensuring its operation. The radiation situation in the area of the nuclear power plant remains normal," he said in a statement.

The United Nations and Kyiv have called for a withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the plant to ensure it is not a target.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russian forces had turned the plant into a military base, putting the whole continent at risk, and had no business being there.

"Russian military must get out of the plant," he said on Twitter.

The UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency is waiting for clearance for its officials to visit the plant, which its head said last Thursday should be "very, very close".

Meanwhile, Slovakia signed a deal on Saturday under which fellow Nato states the Czech Republic and Poland will police its skies as Bratislava withdraws its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service, potentially freeing up the old jets to send to Ukraine.

Slovakia has said it is ready to send the 11 MiG fighters to Ukraine, whose military has long relied on Soviet-era equipment and which has appealed for more supplies from Nato nations to boost its ability to battle the invading Russian forces.

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad told reporters at an air show on Saturday that Bratislava remained ready to send the planes to Ukraine but no deal had yet been reached.

Separately, Dell Technologies said on Saturday it had ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August, the latest in a growing list of Western firms to exit Russia.

The US computer firm, a vital supplier of servers in Russia, has joined others in curtailing operations since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Also on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people.

The decree, published on a government portal, establishes monthly pension payments of 10,000 roubles (S$230).

The payments will be made to citizens of Ukraine and the self-styled Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics - two breakaway Russian-backed entities in eastern Ukraine that Moscow recognised as independent in February.

Mr Putin also signed a decree allowing Ukrainian passport holders who have entered Russia since the Kremlin's offensive to live and work in the country indefinitely.

Up until now, Ukrainians could stay in Russia for a maximum of only 90 days within a 180-day period. To stay longer or to work, one had to get special authorisation or a work permit.

REUTERS