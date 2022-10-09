Ukraine nuclear plant down to diesel generators as shelling cuts power essential for cooling

KYIV/VIENNA - Overnight shelling cut power to Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which needs cooling to avoid a meltdown, forcing it to switch to emergency generators, Ukraine's state nuclear company and the UN atomic watchdog said on Saturday.

Even though the six reactors are shut down, they still need a constant supply of electricity to keep the nuclear fuel inside cool and prevent disaster.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site of Europe's biggest nuclear plant that has damaged buildings and threatened a catastrophic nuclear accident.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is pushing for a protection zone to be set up to prevent further shelling.

Speaking on BBC World News on Saturday, Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom, warned the diesel generators only had a limited supply of fuel at present.

"Right now we are working on logistics to supply more fuel for these generators," he said.

Energoatom did not immediately respond to a query on the status of negotiations with Russian authorities regarding fuel supply to the plant.

"If (the generators) run out of fuel, after that they will stop, and after that there will be a disaster... there will be a melting of the active core and a release of radioactivity from there," Kotin said.

The nuclear plant is in a part of Zaporizhzhia region recently annexed by Russia, a move dismissed by Ukraine and its allies as an imperial landgrab.