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Ukraine needs $160 billion in external support in 2027, Zelensky says

A woman walking next to a damaged car at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Nov 24.

KYIV - Ukraine will need €115 billion (S$160 billion) in external financial support in 2027, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov 24.

Zelensky told his top regional officials that the government had already secured about €90 billion in commitments from the European Union for the next year and was holding talks on where to find the remaining €25 billion.

With the war against Russia in its fifth year, Ukraine faces soaring war costs and depends on the military and financial support from Western allies to be able to stay in the fight.

The EU is now Ukraine’s main financial supporter and last week it announced a plan to borrow another €45 billion to support Ukraine’s economy and war effort.

Another €45 billion was part of €90 billion in financing approved in December 2025 and planned for this year and next.

“The European Commission has already presented a way to secure this funding, and we are now working to ensure that the European Union supports it,” Zelensky said.

“We need to find another €25 billion. I am confident that we will accomplish this task.” REUTERS