Ukraine military dismisses Russian claim to hold village in southern Kherson region

Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 05:30 AM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 05:30 AM

Ukraine's military on Tuesday dismissed a statement by Russia's defence minister that Moscow's forces had secured full control over the village of Krynky on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in southern Kherson region.

A statement on Telegram by the Ukrainian military's southern district said Russian forces had made no headway on the eastern bank and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's statement was "falsification of the facts."

Russian troops abandoned the western bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region in late 2022, but remain in areas on the eastern bank. Ukrainian forces captured some districts on the eastern bank last November. REUTERS

