Ukraine mechanic arrested for sabotage of Russian tycoon's yacht

MAJORCA (BLOOMBERG) - A Ukrainian mechanic said he tried to sink a Russian tycoon's superyacht in Majorca, the largest island off the eastern coast of Spain, after seeing a video of Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Taras Ostapchuk was accused in a local court of opening valves in the engine room of the vessel, called Lady Anastasia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The yacht belongs to Mr Alexander Mikheev, the chief executive officer of Rosoboronexport, a Russian weapons exporter.

"There was a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kyiv, the Russians are killing innocents," Ostapchuk, who had worked on the yacht for 10 years, said in court, according to the Journal.

"I don't regret anything I've done and I would do it again."

He was released pending an investigation.

The Russian elite's yachts and private jets, two of the most opulent displays of massive wealth, have drawn public scrutiny in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine last week.

They're usually parked all over the globe, though recent sanctions are set to limit their travels.

Lady Anastasia isn't the only Russian-owned yacht currently in Palma, the resort city in the Balearic Islands.

Mr Viktor Vekselberg's yacht Tango is also in Majorca, according to data tracked by Bloomberg.

Mr Vekselberg is the chairman of Renova, an investment group that owns a stake in Russia's biggest aluminum company, United Co. Rusal.

He's also Russia's seventh-richest person, with a fortune of US$16.9 billion (S$22.9 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Spain hosts another three Russian-linked superyachts in Barcelona.