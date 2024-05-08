Ukraine lawmakers back Bill allowing some convicts to enlist in army

KYIV - Ukraine's parliament passed a Bill on May 8 that would allow some convicts to enlist in the army in return for a chance at parole, part of a push to generate fresh manpower for Kyiv's outnumbered and exhausted troops.

More than 26 months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Ukraine is trying to fill a shortfall in manpower that some military analysts say is Kyiv's biggest challenge against a much larger foe.

The move is only expected to generate around several thousand new soldiers from a possible pool of up to 20,000 convicts, senior lawmaker David Arakhamia said.

The Bill, which needs President Volodymyr Zelensky's signature to become law, would not allow people convicted of the most serious crimes to enlist, lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

People convicted of the premeditated murder of two or more people, rape, sexual violence, crimes against national security and serious corruption violations would remain barred, he said.

"It's no secret that the mobilisation resource of our enemy is huge, and therefore we should use all available opportunities to fight back armed aggression," a note attached to the Bill said.

"Some of these people are motivated and patriotic citizens who are ready to redeem themselves before society on the battlefield."

Convicts wanting to enlist would have to write an appeal to the head of the prison and conditional probation would be granted by a court decision.

"This must happen only by the convict's own will. Prisoners are not forced to mobilise," Mr Honcharenko said on X.