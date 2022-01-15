Ukraine launches probe after huge cyber attack on govt bodies

KIEV • Ukraine was hit by a massive cyber attack warning its citizens to "be afraid and expect the worst" as Russia, which has massed over 100,000 troops on its neighbour's frontier, released TV pictures yesterday of more forces being deployed in a drill.

The developments came after no breakthrough was reached at meetings between Russia and Western states, which fear Moscow could launch a new attack on the country it invaded in 2014.

Russia will not wait "endlessly" for a security deal with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), and progress depends on the United States, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday, keeping up pressure after a week of high-level talks with the West.

"We're waiting for written responses from our colleagues" in the US and Nato, Mr Lavrov told reporters at a Moscow news conference.

"I would like to stress above all that we need legally binding guarantees because political commitments made in the 1990s were never respected by our Western partners."

The Kremlin remains on a collision course with the US and its European allies over a mass build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.

Russia denies plans to attack Ukraine, but says it could take unspecified military action unless demands are met, including a promise by Nato never to admit Ukraine into its ranks.

The US is putting pressure on Europe to agree on potential sanctions amid concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon invade Ukraine, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Ukrainian military intelligence said yesterday that Russian special services were preparing what it called "provocations" against Russian servicemen located in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria in order to accuse Ukraine.

It said in a statement that the provocations may be against Russian armed forces' artillery depots.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said yesterday that Nato will not allow Moscow to blackmail the alliance and will not accept a Russian veto against an enlargement.

"Russia does not have a veto in issues concerning the alliance and cannot blackmail us. These red lines must be clear in all pending talks," she told Parliament.

"But between these red lines and a military conflict, there is a lot of scope that we must make use of," Ms Lambrecht said, adding that she would meet Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin next week.

The Ukrainian authorities were probing a huge cyber attack which hit government bodies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet of Ministers, and the National Security and Defence Council.

A message visible on hacked government websites, written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, said: "Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it.

"All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future."

Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters it was too early to say who could be behind the attack, but said Russia had been behind similar strikes in the past.

The Ukrainian government said it had restored most of the affected sites and that no personal data had been stolen.

The European Union's top diplomat, Mr Josep Borrell, condemned the attack and said the EU's political and security committee and cyber units would meet to see how to help Kiev. "I can't blame anybody as I have no proof, but we can imagine," he said.

