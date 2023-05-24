Ukraine joining Nato in the midst of a war 'not on the agenda': Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS - Ukraine will not be able to join Nato as long as the war against Russia rages on, the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

“To become a member in the midst of a war is not on the agenda,” he said at an event organised by the German Marshall Fund of The United States in Brussels. “The issue is what happens when the war ends.”

Last September, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a bid for fast-track membership of Nato after Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed four partially occupied regions of Ukraine as annexed Russian land.

Nato allies have not acceded to Mr Zelensky’s request.

Western governments are wary of moves they fear could take Nato closer to entering an active war with Russia.

However, both Kyiv and some of its closest allies in eastern Europe have been pushing for Nato to at least take concrete steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius in July.

“It is time for the alliance to stop making excuses and start the process that leads to Ukraine’s eventual accession,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in an op-ed for Foreign Affairs in April. “What we need is a clear written statement from the allies laying out a path to accession.”

In a rare visit to Kyiv in April, Mr Stoltenberg underscored that Ukraine’s future lies in Nato, a strong reaffirmation of a 15 year-old decision. But he did not give a timeline.

Nato agreed at its 2008 summit in Bucharest that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance.