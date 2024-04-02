Ukraine invites citizens to register war-time damage

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during the international peace conference 'Restoring Justice for Ukraine' in The Hague, Netherlands, April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius speaks during the international peace conference 'Restoring Justice for Ukraine' in The Hague, Netherlands, April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks to the media at the international peace conference 'Restoring Justice for Ukraine' in The Hague, Netherlands, April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/ File photo
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Britain's Attorney General for England and Wales Victoria Prentis, Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Iryna Mudra, Liechtensteiner Justice Minister Graziella Marok-Wachter and Latvian Justice Minister Inese Libina-Egnere attend the international peace conference 'Restoring Justice for Ukraine' in The Hague, Netherlands, April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Attendees of the international peace conference 'Restoring Justice for Ukraine' pose for a family photo, in The Hague, Netherlands, April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 07:12 PM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 07:12 PM

THE HAGUE - Ukrainians can begin filing claims for damages they have suffered in Russia's invasion at a newly-established register based in The Hague, Ukrainian Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba announced on Tuesday.

The register will initially focus on damage to real estate but should be expanded to include also other kinds of material and other damage, Kuleba said at a conference organised by the Dutch government to discuss legal accountability.

Ukraine wants to use frozen Russian assets to pay for war damages and reparations to victims.

"This is the first material step that is being made," Kuleba said, adding that claims could be filed by anyone from Tuesday.

"It is no less important to establish an international compensation mechanism in full and confiscate frozen Russian assets," he told the conference.

The World Bank estimated in February that Kyiv would need $486 billion to rebuild the country devastated by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukraine has said that amount could double if compensation for the war's victims is taken into account.

The Register of Damage for Ukraine has been established under the umbrella of the Council of Europe and has 44 members, most European Union members and also Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Its establishment was recommended by a U.N. General Assembly resolution last year calling for Russia to be held accountable for its invasion and recognising Russia is responsible for reparations in Ukraine.

Moscow says it will do everything possible to stop the West "plundering" state assets to pay for reparations to Ukraine, and Russia's U.N. ambassador said the provisions of the U.N. resolution were "legally null and void". REUTERS

