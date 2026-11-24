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KYIV, Nov 24 - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday a drone attack against a Russian military vessel and cargo ship in Libyan waters at the weekend was a legitimate act of self-defence, following criticism from the government in Tripoli.

Andrii Sybiha said that both Russian naval vessels and cargo ships transporting military equipment were valid targets and Ukraine's right to self-defence was enshrined in the United Nations charter, Article 51.

Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity condemned on Monday the Ukrainian military operation that sank the Russian naval corvette Merkury in the eastern port of Benghazi. It said Libya would not accept being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Benghazi is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia. The internationally recognised Government of National Unity in Tripoli controls western Libya.

"Ukraine is not 'dragging' anyone into the war or 'transferring' the war anywhere," Sybiha said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Ukraine respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya. We emphasize that Ukraine's actions are aimed at countering Russian armed aggression and are not intended to harm Libya or its people."

International law does not limit the right to self-defense to the territory where the aggression takes place: it can be on the territory of the aggressor, or in international waters, Sybiha said.

Russia, he said, was the one endangering third countries by using their civilian infrastructure for its military purposes.

The Institute for the Study of War said the Russian naval corvette had stopped over for several days at Benghazi port to refuel and resupply, under a cooperation agreement, as it escorted cargo ships that can carry military supplies to Russia.

The eastern government in Benghazi on Monday said there were indications the naval drones were launched from western Libya and asked the UN to investigate allegations that Ukraine has deployed military experts there.

Russia's defence minister has not commented publicly on the attack.

In an interview published on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that Ukraine was responsible for a separate drone strike on Saturday on a Russian cargo vessel in the international waters of the Gulf of Finland.

He said the vessel, Sparta II, was a legitimate target because it was carrying weapons. The damaged vessel was towed back to the Russian port of St Petersburg, Russia's Transport Ministry said on Tuesday. REUTERS